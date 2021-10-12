Two men sentenced for selling meth in western Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KVRR) – Federal prosecutors say two men have been sentenced to prison for their roles in a methamphetamine distribution ring in western Minn.

Thirty-five-year-old Jonathan Listrom of Circle Pines and 53-year-old Steven Johnson of Glenwood sold meth in the Alexandria area.

Acting U.S. Attorney W. Anders Folk says Listrom was sentenced to 16 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release. Johnson was sentenced to 10 years on prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

The case was investigated by the West Central Minnesota Drug and Violent Crime Task Force, the Alexandria Police Dept., Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, and the Drug Enforcement Administration.