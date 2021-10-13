Moorhead bans flavored tobacco, raises legal purchase age to 21

MOORHEAD, Minn. – City officials in Moorhead have banned all flavored tobacco products from stores and raised the legal age to buy tobacco.

The Moorhead City Council voted 7-1 to adopt an ordinance that raises the legal age from 18-21 and bars all flavored products from licensed stores, including menthol cigarettes, flavored chewing or smokeless tobacco, e-cigarettes and vape juices.

The ordinance brings the city into compliance with a federal law that raises the minimum legal sales age for all tobacco products from 18 to 21.

City councilman Matt Gilbertson cast the lone dissenting vote, saying prohibition doesn’t work and people will just cross into North Dakota to buy tobacco in Fargo.