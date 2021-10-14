Kindred School District $26.4 million bond referendum passes

KINDRED, N.D. (KVRR) – Voters in the Kindred School District approve a $26.4 million bond referendum.

538 voters agreed to the district building a middle school addition to the high school, building an addition to the elementary school and renovating, remodeling and improving the elementary school.

The referendum needed 60 percent of votes to pass and received 63.4 percent.

Homeowners in the district will pay $263 more on their property taxes for a home worth $100,000.

To see how much your property taxes will go up if you live in the Kindred School District, click here for residential, here for commercial and here for agricultural land.