Large-scale fentanyl dealer sentenced to 33 years in federal prison

Steven Pinto

FARGO (KVRR) – A Rhode Island man will spend more than three decades in federal prison for helping lead an international fentanyl trafficking ring that led to at least one overdose death in North Dakota.

Acting U.S. Attorney Nick Chase says 40 year-old Steven Pinto of Pawtucket, Rhode Island was sentenced to 33 years for conspiracy, money laundering and obstruction of justice.

Federal prosecutors say Pinto was part of an organization that imported fentanyl from China and Canada. He was found guilty after a 5-week trial.

Another Rhode Island man, 36 year-old Anthony Gomes, was sentenced earlier to 30 years in prison.

The case is part of “Operation Denial,” an Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force investigation into the international trafficking of fentanyl. In 2015, the investigation started in North Dakota, with the overdose death of Bailey Henke of Grand Forks.