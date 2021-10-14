School lockdown after student found with replica gun in backpack

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Moorhead High School Career Academy was put on lockdown after a report of a student with a weapon in their backpack.

Law enforcement was immediately called and the student was taken into custody without incident and is facing charges.

Police found a replica gun on the student along with other items of concern.

No other students were impacted.

After the lockdown was lifted, school went on as scheduled.