School lockdown after student found with replica gun in backpack
Moorhead High School Career Academy was put on lockdown
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Moorhead High School Career Academy was put on lockdown after a report of a student with a weapon in their backpack.
Law enforcement was immediately called and the student was taken into custody without incident and is facing charges.
Police found a replica gun on the student along with other items of concern.
No other students were impacted.
After the lockdown was lifted, school went on as scheduled.