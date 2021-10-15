Former West Fargo teacher guilty of luring by computer

Ronald Thompson

FARGO (KVRR) – A former West Fargo teacher has been convicted of luring a minor by computer.

Prosecutors say 59-year-old Ronald Thompson believed he was communicating with a 14-year-old girl.

West Fargo police received a tip from an out-of-state investigator on Jan. 28 that Thompson was attempting to solicit a minor online. The “minor” who Thompson was attempting to lure was actually an out-of-state investigator posing as a minor.

Assistant Cass County States Attorney Ryan Younggren says the jury deliberated about four hours before reaching a verdict.

Younggren says Thompson faces up to 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered. A sentencing date has not been set.

Thompson was a teacher at Sheyenne and West Fargo High Schools.