Melinda’s Garden Moment: Colorful Pumpkins

Put away those knives and break out the crayons and start decorating those pumpkins for Halloween

Create a multicolored pumpkin to add a unique and colorful flare to your fall décor. All you need are some crayons, glue, a hairdryer and of course a real or faux pumpkin.

Cover your workspace with plastic to keep things clean. Wipe the surface of the pumpkin clean and allow to it to dry, before you start decorating. Remove the labels from the crayons and break them in half.

Glue the crayons to the top of the pumpkin to prevent them from rolling off the pumpkin while you work. Butt one end of the crayon against the pumpkin’s stem and the other end pointing away from the center.

Use your hair dryer to melt the crayons so they’ll drip down the side of the pumpkin creating a colorful waxy covering.

A high heat setting will speed up the process but may make a bigger mess by splashing the melted wax.