United Way of Cass-Clay Raises Over $100,000 for Homeless Children

"United Way helps break the cycle of homelessness."

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Community members are giving back, donating funds to United Way of Cass-Clay.

“Today our goal is to raise $100,000 for our community. All dollars raised will benefit families and children right here in our community that are experiencing homelessness. Unfortunately on any given night in our community there are about 1,000 individuals who are homeless,” United Way Cass-Clay Director of Resource Development Christie Lewandoski said.

And an estimated 23 percent of those people are children. United Way uses the funds raised to provide a safe home for homeless children.

“United Way invests in what we call Housing Navigators and these housing navigators work one on one with families and individuals in our community and wraps services around them so that they can get access to safe, stable and warm shelter and a safe place to call home. They work with them and those families to help them escape that cycle of homelessness,” adds Lewandoski.

“One of our bold goals is to prevent 90 percent of homelessness for families and youth by 2023,” United Way Cass-Clay President and CEO Karla Isley said.

United Way is well on its way to obtaining their goal of $100,000.

“Right around lunch time we passed the halfway mark so I know that we can do it. Our community is so amazing when it steps up and connects. Neighbors help neighbors and we build community,” Isley said.

“We know we can create change for generations when we work to address those issues with kids in our community,” Lewandoski said.

Thanks to generous match sponsors, all donations of up to $50,000 will be matched.

You can continue to make donations through Sunday by clicking here.