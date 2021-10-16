Spooky bowling tournament raises funds for Veterans Honor Flight of ND/MN

"This would not be possible without Sunset Lanes"

People in creative costumes gathered at Sunset Lanes in Moorhead to participate in a ‘Bowling for Veterans Spooky Bowling Tournament’ and to raise money for a good cause.

The funds raised at the tournament go directly to helping send area veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit monuments raised in their honor.

The tournament had open bowl and team bowling; $1 of every burger basket and beer sold went directly to Veterans Honor Flight.

This is one of the many events that the Veteran Honor Flight of North Dakota and Minnesota hosts.

Lori Ishaug, Vice President of Veteran Honor Flight North Dakota/Minnesota says they are hoping to send veterans to D.C. this spring.

She adds,”The goal is to make money so we can send our veterans to D.C., free of charge. With everything that has been going on in the world with COVID, we are hoping to fly in the spring. There are no guarantees but we just need to keep raising money.”

All proceeds from the tournament will directly benefit the flight, allowing veterans to see monuments in D.C. raised in their honor.