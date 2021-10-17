Fargo Escape Room Offers a Fest of Fun Obstacles

"Escape Rooms are a great activity for everyone to enjoy."

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo Escape Room shared its parking lot with a Travel Escape Room, Escape Goat Events, and Maria’s HomeStyle Mexican Food.

“We all do things a little different so it is fun to get us all together and bring more fun to people. We have a couple of traveling escape experiences set up for people to play and of course Fargo has got their rooms open to play too,” says Kay Cameron, Fargo Escape Room and Puzzled Escape Room Owner.

Two escape room enthusiasts, Devin and Jennifer have solved all of the puzzles at Fargo and Puzzled Escape Rooms, except for one.

“We have done a lot of the Puzzled and Fargo Escape so to do some by different companies, you know everyone who designs them, they think a little different so it gets you thinking in a little different way because you are not used to the way they set up puzzles. It is fun to see what other people come up with,” adds Jennifer McCall.

“When we travel, we look for different rooms and see what is out there. This event today gives us a look at what mobile escape rooms look like,” explains Devin McCall.

Escape Rooms are all about solving puzzles and figuring out codes. Alex says teamwork is what they are all about.

Alex Vansickle, Fargo Escape Room Location Lead says,“It is a big team building exercise, if you don’t have good communication it is really hard to bridge all of the gaps that you need to do. You need to find four numbers over here and you have a four digit lock over here, but you might never see those two things. So you have one family member over here or one friend who says ‘Hey, 1-2-3-4, does anyone have numbers and over there says, ‘Oh, I got it!’ They open it and crack it open and move on to the next part of the room.”

These puzzles can be solved by anyone.

Vansickle says, “Give it a try, see if you like it. If you do, that is great and there are Escape Rooms all over the place; every major city has a bunch!”

Fargo Escape Rooms plans to do more Escape Fests in the near future.