UND Hosts Rival In Ranked Matchup

UND and BSU battle in game 2 of a weekend series

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — The Ralph was rocking Saturday night in the second of a two game homestand, UND hosts rival Bemidji State in a matchup of ranked opponents.

The Fighting Hawks came in at No.6 in the country while the Beavers were slotted at No. 20

It was a physical contest and like the previous contest, BSU came out hot and lit the goal up first. Kyle Loft scored just seven seconds into the game

Another slow start for UND and they would play behind the rest of the way.

“Point of emphasis here for us, young season, young team here, make sure we start on time.” said UND Head Coach Brad Berry

A couple of minutes later, Tyler Kirkup would put BSU up 2-0.

“We gave up two right away in the first minute and a half. You can’t spot teams especially like that two goals, three goals. If you have to play catch-up hockey, it just throws you off.” said Jr Forward Ashton Calder.

But the Fighting Hawks battled back, Ashton Calder nets this one to cut the deficit to one goal.

In the second period, UND scored their second goal. Louis Jammernick with the wrap-around. To give the Ralph some life. It’s a 3-2 game at this point.

“We can’t control what’s in the past; we can control what’s in the future and we wanted to make sure we had future in the game that was good.” said Berry.

With 48 seconds left, magic strikes. Calder would net his second goal of the game in a crucial moment.

That sends us to OT. The format in OT shifts to 3vs3 and after a costly turnover BSU would take advantage, Ross Armour on the breakaway seals the deal in this one 4-3.

“We gave up possession and blew the coverage on the change, they got a lane to the net and made a play. We have to learn from this going forward.” said Berry.