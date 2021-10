Sheriff: Missing Marshall County Man Located And Is Safe

MARSHALL CO., Minn. (KVRR) — A Marshall County man who was reported missing earlier this month has been found and is safe according to the sheriff’s office.

They also say they are not releasing any other information on Keith Donarski at this time.

Donarski was last seen at his parents home weeks ago and his cell phone was used days later in Brookings, South Dakota.

People became concerned when he didn’t show up for work.