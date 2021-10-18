Video: Police investigating numerous vehicle thefts, break-ins in Dilworth

DILWORTH, Minn. (KVRR) – Officers responded to “numerous” vehicle break-ins and thefts over the weekend in Dilworth.

Police say three vehicles were reported stolen. Items including a shotgun, a safe and money were taken from other vehicles. On Oct. 13, a car was stolen from a Domino’s Pizza delivery driver in Dilworth.

Police are urging residents not to leave items of value in unlocked vehicles. They say all of the break-ins were “opportunistic” and could have been prevented.

Police released a video of a suspect. Anyone with information is urged to contact Dilworth Police at 218-287-2666.