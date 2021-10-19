2-Alarm Fire Breaks Out In 100-Foot Grain Dryer In North Fargo

Firefighters responded to Dakota Specialty Milling a little before 8 p.m. Monday

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A grain dryer erupts into a 2-alarm fire at a north Fargo industrial building.

Firefighters responded to Dakota Specialty Milling a little before 8 p.m. Monday.

Fire broke out in a 100-foot grain dryer, which then spread into vents, out of the roof, and into a nearby wall.

All employees reportedly got out of the building by the time firefighters got there.

Crews were fighting the fire in zero visibility.

They called in a second alarm to try and control the smoke and keep it from spreading to the office and grain elevator spaces.

They got the fire out in about 10 minutes but stayed for two and a half hours overhauling the area.

No injuries are reported. The cause is under investigation. There will be no damage estimate until the company figures out what all was damaged in the fire.