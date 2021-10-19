Drivers Injured After Crash Pushes Car Into Tractor Plowing A Field

RICHLAND COUNTY, N.D. (KVRR) — Two people are injured, including one with serious injuries, after a T-bone crash that pushed one car into a tractor plowing a field.

The crash happened four miles north of Hankinson a little before 4:30 Monday afternoon.

48-year-old Robert Albrecht of Mantador was driving a Honda Odyssey when he hit the rear driver-side tire of a Pontiac Grand Prix driven by a 16-year-old boy from Hankinson.

The Honda rolled several times, eventually landing on its roof.

The Grand Prix went into a ditch and hit the chisel plow of a tractor tilling the field.

Fire and rescue extricated both drivers.

The teen was flown to Sanford in Fargo with serious injuries. He is in stable but critical condition.

Albrecht, the Honda driver, was taken to Essentia where he was treated and released.

The tractor driver was not hurt in the crash.

Highway Patrol says there is no decision yet on possible charges.

The crash remains under investigation.