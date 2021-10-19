Former UND WR Toivonen Signs With New York Giants

Third all-time in receiving for the Fighting Hawks

GRAND FORKS, N.D — Former North Dakota receiver Travis Toivonen has found a new home in the NFL.

After getting released by the Seattle Seahawks following the preseason, Toivonen has signed a deal with the New York Giants to join their practice squad.

In Seattle, Toivonen had two receptions for 32 yards.

Toivonen ranks third all-time in UND football program history with 130 catches, 1700 yards and 13 touchdowns.