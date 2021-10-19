LIVE: Non-Profit Giving Away Free Bouquets To Brighten Lives On “Petal It Forward Day”

Hope Blooms repurposes old flowers and turns them into new bouquets for places like assisted living facilities, cancer centers and grief support groups

On Thursday, a local non-profit is inviting everyone in the community to help make it a better place with the gift of flowers.

But on Thursday they’re joining a nationwide event called “Petal of Forward” day.

Anyone can stop by their location in north Fargo from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. to pick up a bouquet to brighten the day of someone in your life.

While the flowers are nice, Kelly Krenzel, the founder of ‘Hope Blooms’ says the meaning behind them is even better.

She adds, “We absolutely believe that our flowers, it’s more than just a bouquet, it’s facilitating those one-on-one connections in our community and the flowers are just the tangible gift.”

Hope Blooms is located at 758 34th St. N., Suite O, Fargo, ND.

Find out more about their mission by clicking here.