Services To Be Held Thursday for “Love Your Buns” Co-Founder

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A local woman and non-profit co-founder who KVRR featured in a fundraising story back in July has died from stage four cancer.

A visitation and memorial service for 38-year-old Sara Dcamp of West Fargo are planned for Thursday morning at First Lutheran Church in Fargo.

Dcamp had early onset colon cancer.

It led her and her husband, Jarod, to co-found a non-profit called “Love Your Buns” to raise awareness of young-onset colorectal cancer and empower patients and caregivers.

Instead of flowers, Sara asked that memorials be made to LoveYourBuns.org.