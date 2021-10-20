State adds new sites to rapid testing program

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KVRR) – Gov. Tim Walz on Wednesday announced a further expansion of rapid testing availability at community sites across Minnesota.

Beginning today (Oct. 20) the state will offer rapid tests at existing testing locations in Moorhead and St. Paul. Tests will be offered in Duluth and Brooklyn Park beginning Friday.

Sites in Crookston and Hutchinson will open on Thursday, October 21. New rapid testing sites will also launch next week in Wadena, Inver Grove Heights, Hibbing, and Albert Lea.

Rapid testing in Moorhead is being conducted at the former Thomas Edison Elementary School at 1110 S. 14th St. The Moorhead site is open to Minnesota and North Dakota residents.

Testing is free. Participants that have health insurance will be asked for insurance information so the state can bill their insurance company on their behalf. If a person is uninsured or if insurance does not cover some or all of the cost, the state will cover the difference.