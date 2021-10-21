Cat awakens Fergus Falls resident to house fire

Crews were called to 503 Peck St. at around 3:30 a.m.

A resident says he woke up because of his cat and found the home filled with smoke. He and his cat were able to get out safely.

Firefighters pulled off the siding to get at the fire and checked inside the house. The blaze was under control within 15 minutes.

There was fire damage to an exterior wall and kitchen. The entire home had smoke damage. Losses are estimated at $20,000.

The cause is under investigation.