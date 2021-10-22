Coats for Kids & Families distribution continues through October

FARGO (KVRR) – The Salvation Army is distributing coats and winter apparel through October at the Salvation Army in Fargo.

“The winter months will be upon us sooner than we are ready for and we want to make sure that all individuals and families are outfitted for the weather we experience” Salvation Army Major Abe Tamayo said.

“The community has really rallied again in contributing to this cause with donations of winter apparel, as well as financially to purchase items that we didn’t receive from physical coat donations. We are so grateful for this community.”

Anyone who needs winter clothing can register online HERE or call 701-232-5565.