Red Ribbon Week brings awareness to growing drug problem among local youth

City Officials, Health Officials, and Law Enforcement are all working together to put a stop to the rise of the presence of fentanyl in our community and especially the impact that it’s having on our youth.

Counterfeit pills A growing problem among the youth in our community

Junior Highschool, seventh grade, eight grade, all the way up from High School through college, are falling victim to counterfeit pills overdose deaths.” Said Assistant Special Agent on drug enforcement Angela Von Trytek.

“We always want our children to be smart but there is a lot of peer pressure on social media nowadays that we just want young people to just stop and think for a moment before you take anything that’s not prescribed to you by a legitimate medical doctor.” Said Assistant Special Agent on drug enforcement Angela Von Trytek.

Over the years the drug landscape continues to change.

“Meth along with Fentanyl is a huge problem and is really surged and presents a lot of problems for our community, and law enforcement as well.” Said Criminal Investigations Captain Chris Helmich

Leaders like Assistant Special Agent on drug enforcement Angela Von Trytek, Criminal Investigations Captain Chris Helmich with Fargo PD, and Mayor of Fargo Tim Hahoney. All emphasized it’s going to take a village to combat this drug problem, everyone has to do their part. The committee wants to ensure addicts get the proper help they need.

“It’s not just about arresting people and it’s not just about enforcing the law. It’s also about making sure that the people that are addicted get the help.” Said Criminal Investigations Captain Chris Helmich.

There are rehab centers and drug counseling centers to assist people that need it, there are also pill drop off hubs at Police Stations and Pharmacies t as well, where anyone in possession of counterfeit pills can dispose of them.

“We have seen first hand in our community the devastation addiction and drug abuse can have on young promising lives. Our community does not want to lose another neighbor, family friend, to an overdose.” Said Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney.