NDHP: Distracted driver injures 7 people in Cass County, including himself

LEONARD, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — A Friday night two-vehicle crash near Leonard has sent seven people to the hospital, according to North Dakota High Patrol.

Authorities say at around 9:31 p.m. Friday, an SUV driven by 18-year-old Abraham Cruz of Melrose, Minnesota was carrying four passengers going southbound on North Dakota Highway 18. At the same time, 18-year-old Jaylin Parras from Georgetown, Minnesota was driving northbound in a van with one passenger.

North Dakota Highway Patrol says Cruz was distracted by his GPS and did not realize traffic had stopped in front of him.

He drove into the northbound lane to avoid a rear-end crash. Cruz then hit the van’s front bumper. Cruz entered the east ditch of Highway 18 and rolled, coming to rest on his vehicle’s passenger side.

A 16-year-old girl who was a passenger in the van was flown by Sanford AirMed to Sanford Hospital in Fargo.

None of the injuries appear life-threatening. Both vehicles were heavily damaged and were totaled in the crash.

Cruz was cited for overtaking where prohibited and failure to maintain control – distracted driving.

The crash remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.