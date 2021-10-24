Bridal Fantasy Wedding Show Helps Couples With Wedding Planning

The event was held at the Delta Hotels by Marriott in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — “We have a lot of great conversations we’re having, and I’m really happy with the number of guests and the vendors, brides, and grooms that are here today,” said Dave Harmon.

With almost 50 vendors and over $8,000 in cash prizes, this wedding show is able to put couples at ease.

The Bridal Fantasy Wedding Show allows brides and grooms to come and get a sample of what wedding vendors in the region have to offer.

The vendors showcased their options for entertainment, jewelry, catering and much more. For all the couples who came, discounts and deals were available at each of the booths.

Jocylin Cyr said, “We have a lot of brides who are very eager to win some discounts and stuff like that and look at all the dresses. People like seeing the live models; the dresses on the models is really nice too.”

With the live models for both dresses and suits, the soon to be newlyweds were able to see what they could look like for their wedding day in real time.

Many know that planning your big day can come with stress. These wedding professionals gave up tips and tricks to help with the process.

“If I have any advice for brides and grooms for 2022, I will say this, this is the busiest year that we are going to have, in 2022, from any other year that we’ve ever had. So, if you need to book your vendors, don’t wait,” said Dave Harmon.