Driver cited after crash with motorized wheelchair

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (KVRR/KOVC) – A man riding a motorized wheelchair was struck by a vehicle in Valley City Monday.

Police Chief Phil Hatcher says a vehicle driven by a 79-year-old Valley City resident struck the scooter, driven by an 88-year-old Valley City man.

The driver was issued a citation for failure to yield.

The man on the scooter was taken to Mercy Hospital. His name and condition were not released.