People Rally To Support Local Surgeon After His Termination

Dr. Jeff Horak served the Fergus Falls community for 15 years

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (KVRR) — “He obviously had and still has the community supporting him,” said one speaker.

Dozens have shown up today here at N.P. Park in Fergus Falls in support of Dr. Jeffrey Horak, Horak was a surgeon in this community for 15 years before being terminated because of some comments at a school board meeting.

“You know this is America and I don’t think people should be punished with losing their job for exercising their right of free speech,” said Fargo resident Dawn Mayo.

“We’re very proud of him for standing up and lose his job tells you something about the man,” said family friend Rick Bolinsee.

Supporters showed up across from Lake Region Healthcare with signs in support of Dr. Horak and chanted things like “fight fight for freedom!”

Many in the community shared stories on how the doctor impacted them personally.

One nurse that worked with him told me, quote, “He was always kind to me, he’s very easy to work with. He listens most importantly to what his nurses ask of him and he isn’t afraid to educate.”

Dr Horak spoke to the crowd to clear any confusion.

“At the request of the parents in this community as a professional physician, I spoke to the Fergus Falls board meeting, Fergus Falls school board meeting exercising my right to freedom of speech,” said Horak.

Dr Horak believed it should be the parents choice to send their kids to school with a mask on.

“Nine days later I was asked to resign or be terminated, I chose to be terminated,” said Horak.

Before exiting the stage, he expressed his gratitude for the outpouring of support.

“You say I stand with Dr. Horak, truly I stand with you,” said Horak.