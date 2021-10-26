Rivals In Pink Unite To Raise Money During ‘Real Men Wear Pink’ Month

"Real Men Wear Pink" Campaign For American Cancer Society Runs Through Month Of October

FARGO (KVRR) – Rivals join together all in the name of raising awareness and money for breast cancer research.

KVRR Chief Meteorologist Rob Kupec and Park Company Realtor Shane Cullen are competing against each other to raise money during this year’s “Real Men Wear Pink” campaign for the American Cancer Society.

They are raising as much money as possible through the end of October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month. They say non-profits have struggled with fundraising during the pandemic.

The American Cancer Society is operating with a much smaller staff than in past years. That’s one of the reasons why Kupec and Cullen are teaming up to get the word out this year while still trying to raise more money than each other.

They also say medical screenings have gone down during the pandemic, which means diseases like breast cancer are being caught in later stages in some people.

As of Tuesday, Kupec was in the lead for “Real Men Wear Pink”. But there are still four full days to donate. Click here to give.