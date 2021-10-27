Allegiant Flights Out of Grand Forks Canceled For December

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — Some Allegiant customers who had flights booked out of Grand Forks in December have been told they have been canceled.

A spokesperson for the Las Vegas-based airline says they studied demand at Grand Forks International and decided to implement a seasonal hiatus for the month.

The airline constantly adjusts its schedule due to holidays, school breaks and demand.

People who had booked December flights can request a refund.

Some have already been rebooked on Allegiant flights out of Fargo.

The spokesperson says Allegiant flights out of Grand Forks will resume in January.