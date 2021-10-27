Cass-Clay Creamery to match $10,000 in donations for Golden Drive Homeless Kids

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A local organization dedicated to helping homeless kids in the area is getting a big boost.

Cass-Clay Creamery is matching funds donated to Golden Drive Homeless Kids by up to $10,000. The money is provided by the Kemps Foundation.

Golden Drive is currently accepting donations for both its sock and Christmas drives.

Founder Sue Baron says this is a turning point for her organization.

“It’s going to be just huge,” Baron said. “We cannot wait to show this community the impact that this is going to make and right at the holiday seasons, too.”

“When we first got involved with Golden Drive, when they came in, ‘Homeless children in Fargo-Moorhead area? No, that’s not real.’ Well, it is amazing that it is real and the needs that a lot of us take for granted,” Cass-Clay Creamery General Manager Scott Boll said.

Both drives run through Dec. 3. Donations can be dropped off at various businesses, as well as the West Fargo Fire and Police Departments.

Find more information by clicking here.