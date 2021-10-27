Defense attorney convicted for swindling $15,000 from client

MINNEAPOLIS – A Twin Cities criminal defense attorney has been convicted of bilking one her clients out of $15,000.

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office says a jury found Kristi McNeilly, 46, of Woodbury, guilty of theft by swindle. Minnesota sentencing guidelines call for her to receive probation and some workhouse time.

McNeilly’s client, a 53-year-old man, was arrested for having a small amount of drugs in a safe. The complaint says McNeilly made up a story about being told that her client would likely serve up to 20 years in prison unless he paid $50,000 to a police union.

Authorities say the defendant gave McNeilly a $15,000 down payment and she spent the cashier’s check on a mortgage payment, payments to credit cards and other personal spending.