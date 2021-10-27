NDSU & Sanford Health honors Air Nat’l Guard member & nursing student with scholarship

FARGO, N.D (KVRR) – North Dakota State University and Sanford Health surprises an Air National Guard member and pre-nursing student with a $5,000 scholarship.

The Sanford Health Military and Veteran Scholarship is given to a veteran, Guard, Reserve or active duty service member who demonstrates leadership and commitment in their community.

“I forgot that I even applied for it so that’s why I didn’t really know what was going on. I just really knew from a young age I really wanted to help people, so I figured nursing is one of the best ways of doing that,” Airman 1st Class BreAnn Sullivan said.

Sullivan is from Bismarck and has a lot of family in the military. She says joining was something she needed to do and it made sense to her.