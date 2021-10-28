Dairy Queen raises money for hospitals during Miracle Treat Day

Dairy Queen sells blizzards and will donate some proceeds to Sanford Children's

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Seventeen-year -old Tyler Amundson was whipping up blizzards at Dairy off prosperity road earlier this afternoon in honor of Miracle Treat Day.

The nationally held fundraiser partners the ice cream chain with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals with proceeds going to those hospitals. One dollar from every Blizzard sold locally will benefit Sanford Children’s Hospital.

Tyler says he has enjoyed volunteering for several years as well as working the drive through at DQ, a place he and his mom go to often.

“Tyler has been really helping out, he loves working the drive thru so far, and seeing all the customers come through with their smiling faces,” said Tyler’s mother Maria Peralta said.

“It’s one of my favorite days of the year to work, where kids put smiling faces on their parents faces,” Amundson said.