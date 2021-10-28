Finding a great Halloween costume for the right price

Gompf Displays and Spirit Halloween in Fargo are ready for last minute shoppers

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — While most prepare early for Halloween, it’s easy to forget to grab a new costume and get stuck with the same thing as last year.

If you’re one of those last minute shoppers then you’re in luck.

“We’re really excited for this year, the foot traffic’s been great. Last year was really slow and it’s really picked up this year, I think people are pretty excited to get back out there and get dressed up,” Co-Owner of Gompf Displays Cory Gompf said.

Halloween is right around the corner and if you’re looking for some classic costumes, Gompf Displays is an option. While the shop carries costumes year-round, the spooky season is their real time to shine. With over 1,000 different costumes and accessories such as props and makeup, Gompf really has everything. If you’re looking for low budget costumes, the shop is known for renting them at an affordable price.

“The costumes typically range from $20 to $50, anywhere in there. The majority of them are on the cheaper end. They’re three day rentals but we’re pretty flexible for the time that you can keep them for,” Gompf said.

If classic isn’t your style, Spirit Halloween has you covered. They have the year’s newest and most popular costumes, and Tory was able to tell me what’s been selling off the shelves this year.

“Definitely would be Michael Myers with Halloween coming out, Freddie versus Jason. They really tried to go back with the old school 80’s horror. Chuckie was a real big one,” Assistant Manager of Fargo’s Spirit Halloween Tory Hueerv said.

The scary decorations and eerie costumes not only can make your Halloween, but you can help make someone’s else’s great as well. Spirit of Halloween is the store’s team up with Sanford Children’s to help kids in need. When you make a donation while buying, 100 percent of the donations goes to the hospital.

“We’ve been doing that for at least a couple of years, probably the last three or four years. It’s really great, always happy to be apart of that,” said Tory.

According to Google’s FreightGeist list, this year’s top three costumes include a witch, a rabbit, and a dinosaur.