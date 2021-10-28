Horace High School finally opens construction ends

HORACE, N.D. (KVRR) – Typically when you graduate middle school, going to a high school comes next.

For students waiting to go to the new Horace High School, they had to go back to the middle school as construction on the building was completed.

“You don’t get many chances in education to start at a brand new school with brand new athletic programs,” Students & Activities Director Logan Midthun said.

“It feels like there is a lot of opportunity here to be a lot of the first, to really set the bar high for Horace High,” Student Nadir Mohomed said.

Horace High School finally has a new building after battling through some construction delays. Now faculty, staff and students are looking to establish it as one of the best schools academically, but also don’t want to waste any time competing in athletics and establishing Hawks school pride.

“You can really see the Hawk theming throughout the entire school,” Mohomed said.

“We see the success Sheyenne has, the success Fargo has, we are excited to be a part of the West Fargo district, but have our own identity at Horace and start to develop our own programs,” Midthun said.

The Hawks have two varsity sports, girls cross country and swimming and diving. All other sports are competing at the junior varsity level. They will have a full varsity slate next year.

After sharing a building with a nearby middle school for the first half of the year, students and faculty alike say they’re ecstatic to be inside this new spacious facility.

“It feels pretty nice to have our own space especially seeing as we’re finally separate from the middle schoolers, which, you know, it’s always nice to have that distance,” Mohomed said.

The school holds 225 students freshmen and sophomores and the teaching staff is described as young and energetic and they haven’t let the middle of the year moving or ongoing construction disrupt lessons.

“I mean, it was a little difficult when we were first moving because they were frantically getting some stuff finished, but the construction noises. We aren’t even using those wings,” English teacher Nathan Amberg said.

This is the first high school in the city of Horace since 1968.