Update: Attorney says Glasser customers can obtain photos at no cost

FARGO (KVRR) – An attorney who represents a Bismarck-based photography service that abruptly closed says couples will eventually be able to obtain their wedding photos free of charge.

“Today, we can announce that wedding couples will be able to see their photographs online, download all their photos, even order photographs,” according to Fargo attorney Tim O’Keeffe. “We are pleased to announce the arrangement will allow couples to see online and download their photographs at no cost for one year.”

Glasser Images abruptly closed its doors on Oct. 7. The company said it would not be able to offer refunds.

Hundreds of complaints poured into the the North Dakota Attorney General’s Office, which led the Consumer Protection & Antitrust Division to launch a consumer fraud investigation. Director Parrell Grossman says investigators subpoenaed documents and plan to depose former owner Jack Glasser.

O’Keeffe also says photographers formerly associated with Glasser Images are being offered one of ShootProof’s professional support programs at no cost. He says ShootProof will assist in delivering images electronically to affected clients through their gallery software.