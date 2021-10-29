Minnesota vaccinations rise nearly 40% among 12-17-Year-olds

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KVRR) – Gov. Tim Walz says COVID-19 vaccinations are up nearly 40% among Minnesotans 12-17 years old in the past week.

During the first week of the “Kids Deserve a Shot” campaign, Walz says more than 2,200 Minnesotans 12-17 got their first COVID-19 vaccine dose, compared to just 1,600 the week before.

“Every shot in the arm helps us fight COVID-19, and we’re excited to reward every 12-17-year-old who joins us in that fight,” Walz said.

“Whether kids have completed their vaccine series or haven’t started yet, there’s a reward for them. There are only 12 days left to get your first dose and be eligible for that $200 in your pocket, and every fully vaccinated 12-17-year-old can register for their shot at $100,000 for college.”

The deadline for 12-17-year-olds to get their first shot and be eligible for the $200 Visa gift card will expire Nov. 9. Minnesotans 12-17 years old who start and complete their two-dose COVID-19 vaccine series between October 18 and November 30 are eligible to receive a $200 Visa gift card.