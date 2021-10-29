MSUM honors Fargo-Moorhead lives lost to AIDS

"Several people from this area are affected by HIV or know someone affected by it."

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Minnesota State University Moorhead is raising awareness about AIDS with a series of speakers and informational displays.

Tens of millions of people have died of AIDS-related causes across the world. Fargo-Moorhead has been no exception, with several people feeling the impact of lives lost due to HIV.

MSUM is displaying five quilts from the AIDS National Memorial Quilt at Livingston Lord Library. Each panel honors someone from the Minnesota or North Dakota area that died with HIV.

Pam Werre, MSUM Library Service Interim Executive Director says, “Each quilt is designed typically by someone who knew that individual, could be a partner or a family member. The quilts then are designed to honor their life in some way, so they will have fabric that represents that person, what they were interested in, and there might be photographs.”

This is not the first time the university has shed light on the issue with quilts. Former Director of MSUM’s Women’s Center Dana Bisignani decided to bring back the quilts to highlight National AIDS Day.

“The last time we had the quilts here was 1992 and we had some of the quilts on campus and exhibited them and we had some materials in our archives from that last exhibit,” adds Werre.

Werre says projects like these have a big impact on college students, especially because of the similarities between the AIDS epidemic and COVID-19.

“There are a lot of parallels between AIDS epidemic and the current COVID-19 that we are experiencing right now.”

With the success of this year’s AIDS awareness projects, they hope to continue this in the future.

Werre says, “It is just a way to remember those lives lost to AIDS, especially those lost during the AIDS crisis in the 1980s.”