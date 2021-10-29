Woman killed, man injured in Minnesota house explosion

DULUTH, Minn. – A woman has died and a man has been injured in a house explosion and fire in St. Louis County.

Sheriff’s officials say Michael Gramse was injured in the Wednesday morning explosion in Greenwood Township.

Authorities believe that Gramse’s wife, Eva, died in the blaze. The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office is working to confirm remains found inside the house.

When first responders arrived, they found the house debris on fire and Michael Gramse in the yard.

Gramse was able to provide some details about the incident, including that his wife was inside, before he was airlifted to a Duluth hospital. His condition has not been released.