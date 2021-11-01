Bodybuilder’s Love Of Ice Cream Leads To Owning Kone’s Kreamery

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — An MSUM graduate and bodybuilder fulfills a lifelong dream of owning a business.

Brady Hand is the new owner of Kone’s Kreamery which is on the 1600 block of 45th Street South in Fargo.

He sent the business a message on Facebook after seeing a closed sign on the door and eventually got an offer to buy the store.

After spending three years at National Hospitality Services in Fargo as an HR Business Partner, Hand quit his job and signed up for a gelato making course in Chicago.

The 26-year-old saved money by sleeping in his car.

“When I saw that I had the possibility, I felt my love for ice cream couldn’t go unpassed and I had to take the opportunity,” said Hand.

Kone’s Kreamery also sells boba tea.

Hand’s favorite flavor of ice cream is cookie butter.