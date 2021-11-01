Dozens of Sanford, Essentia employees dismissed over vaccine mandates

FARGO (KVRR) – Sanford Health says out of approximately 9,800 employees who work in the Fargo region, 31 employees have left as a result of the company’s vaccine mandate.

Vice-President and Medical Officer Dr. Doug Griffin says Sanford employees who don’t have an approved exemption or who haven’t started their vaccine series by today (Nov. 1) will be suspended for up to 60 days without pay and removed from the work schedule.

Griffin says failure to comply with the company’s COVID-19 vaccine requirements within 60 days will result in the employee being considered to have voluntarily resigned.

None of the Sanford employees who left are physicians, physician assistants, nurse practitioners or CRNAs.

Essentia Health, which is headquartered in Duluth, says 49 workers have been dismissed. Essentia says it plans to rehire the workers if they change their mind about getting the vaccine.