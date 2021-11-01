Manvel Couple Hit While In Nashville, Woman Dies

NASHVILLE, TN — A woman visiting Nashville from Manvel, North Dakota has died after being struck by a car downtown over the weekend.

Police say Kathy Vasichek and her husband, Jason Vasichek, both 52, were struck by a car about 12:45 a.m. Saturday.

They say the Vasicheks were reportedly arguing and fell into a lane of traffic when they were hit.

Kathy died Saturday while Jason is in stable condition at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Vasichek owns Ironhide Equipment in Grand Forks.