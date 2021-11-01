Woman Killed After Crashing Into Back of Semi Slowing To Turn Near Gwinner

SARGENT CO., N.D. (KVRR) — A 36-year-old woman from Milnor, North Dakota is dead after crashing into a semi near Gwinner.

The crash happened around 4:30 Monday afternoon on Highway 13.

Highway patrol says the semi driver had slowed to turn when the woman crashed into the rear of the rig.

She was first taken by Milnor ambulance then transferred to an ambulance from Lisbon.

The woman was later pronounced dead of her injuries.

Her name has not yet been released.

The driver of the semi, a 77-year-old man from Milnor, was not hurt.

The crash is under investigation.