Annual walk in support of people with type 1 diabetes scheduled for November 13th

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Not many people know what it’s like living with type 1 diabetes. Three young North Dakotans hope sharing their story will help combat misconceptions about the disease.

Like many young boys, 9-year-old Aiden Davis likes Legos, playing soccer, and spending time outdoors. “I like to go to Detroit Lakes and swim and go on our tube,” he said.

But unlike anyone else in his elementary school, Aiden has type 1 diabetes. He added, “They don’t know how it’s like to live with diabetes.”

Aiden is one of three North Dakota ambassadors supporting the JDRF One Walk, an initiative aimed at raising awareness and educating others about the disease.

Twelve-year-old Nina Kritzberger and 24-year-old Caren Blaschke say people often don’t realize that type 1 diabetes has nothing to do with diet or lifestyle.

“It isn’t from eating too much,” Nina said. “It isn’t from eating too much sugar or too many carbs. You just get it. It’s from genetics or just could happen. You can’t really help it.”

The annual walk will be back in person after being held virtually last year because of the pandemic. It’s set for November 13th at Scheels Arena in Fargo beginning at 9 a.m. Due to safety precautions, this year’s walk will be a scaled back, open house style event.

It includes a fundraiser that helps support life-changing research for people impacted by the disease.

“I’m hoping just to have people that are curious about type 1 diabetes and want to educate themselves,” Caren said. “It’s great to have the diabetes community there too but having outsiders that are curious and want to bring more awareness and light is always great, too.”

They say it’s a great way to not only build awareness, but to also build relationships. Aiden’s mom Lindsey recalled, “I know when we were first diagnosed, when he was 3 and half, I was very, very scared and nervous all the time. I remember going to our first walk and at that point, there’s loud music and bouncy houses and I was just like, ‘Oh my gosh, these people are still happy and have fun.’”

For Aiden, the walk is a way to educate others about his experience with type 1 diabetes. “I just don’t want them to assume that I did anything to get it. I just want them to know that I got it out of nowhere,” he said.

Register for the walk by clicking here.