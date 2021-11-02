Minneapolis voters deciding whether to abolish police department

MINNEAPOLIS – Voters in Minneapolis are deciding whether to replace the city’s police department with a new Department of Public Safety.

The election comes more than a year after George Floyd’s death launched a movement to defund or abolish police across the country.

Mayor Jacob Frey is also in a tough fight for a second term. He’s facing opponents who attacked his leadership after Floyd’s death.

Results from the police ballot question are expected Tuesday night.

The mayoral race may take longer because Minneapolis uses ranked choice voting. If no candidate reaches 50% in the first round of counting, the winner would be determined Wednesday.