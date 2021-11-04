US Postal Service is looks to fill 45 positions in Fargo

Job fair in downtown Fargo attracts residents searching for employment.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The United States Postal Service held a job fair in Downtown Fargo to try to fill 45 open positions.

People were helped by current staff through the application process and were provided information on job descriptions and potential benefits. These positions range from $15 to $19 in base pay.

The postal service has revamped its recruitment process and have posted ads on billboards, as well taken out space in newspapers and used Facebook.

The Fargo Postmaster says they’re actively looking for help with the high demand of the holidays coming up.

“Just trying to get everybody out there who’s looking for a job the information they need on a Postal Service job. Both seasonal help and long-term help different crafts. We have four different crafts that we work with, clerks and mail handlers as well as rural and city carriers,” Fargo Postmaster Greg Johnson said.

Nationally, the postal service is hiring more than 40 thousand seasonal workers.