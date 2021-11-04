Vaccine mandate protesters sue South Dakota over permit

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Protesters against COVID-19 vaccine mandates in South Dakota are suing Gov. Kristi Noem after the state denied their application to demonstrate on Capitol grounds during a special legislative session this month.

The group of protesters say they planned to hold a demonstration next week to push the Legislature to take up a bill that would keep businesses from requiring vaccines as a condition of employment.

But they were told by state employees they could not hold the event on Capitol grounds because it was being decorated for a Christmas display.