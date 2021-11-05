DGF schools to require face coverings starting Monday

DILWORTH, Minn. (KVRR) – Beginning Monday Nov. 8, face coverings will be required inside Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton schools.

School officials say the mask mandate is temporary and will expire on Sunday, Nov. 21. The announcement was made in an email to parents and on social media.

“In collaboration with DGF School Board, District Leadership and DGF Health Services, this temporary transition to students, staff and guests wearing masks will allow the existing COVID-19 quarantines to expire and allow time for the spread of COVID-19 to slow. In addition, this period will provide time to implement enhanced mitigation measures.”

DGF school officials say currently the district has 23 active COVID-19 cases, about 1.3% of overall student enrollment and staff count.