Moorhead Mayor discusses optional sales tax plan

Mayor discusses progress of implementing optional sales tax.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The League of Women Voters of the Red River Valley invites Moorhead Mayor Shelly Carlson to discuss issues impacting the city.

Carlson shared information on projects in Moorhead along with other new possibilities for the rising metro. They include a redesign of Center Avenue, Moorhead’s downtown master plan and a comprehensive plan for the future.

Carlson explained the city is working on making a local optional sales tax.

“This past legislative session we did some levying work via zoom. We actually got the green light to work on putting a local option sales tax on the ballot in November 2022 and what the sales tax would be used for is a new library community center,” Carlson said.