Walmart in Jamestown closes for the weekend

The closure allows third party cleaning crews to come in to thoroughly clean and sanitize

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KVRR) — Walmart in Jamestown is closing over the weekend to be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized.

A spokesperson says the store at 921 25th Street SW will reopen on Monday at 6 a.m.

The company states they realize they are an essential business but because there’s been an increase in positive COVID-19 cases, they want to assist health officials working against the pandemic.

The closure also provides employees time to restock the shelves.