Pursuit in Moorhead ends in one-vehicle crash

28-year-old Warren Misevich fled after officers tried to pull him over

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — A high speed pursuit in Moorhead ends in a one vehicle crash.

Police say officers received a call of a driver slumped over the wheel at a stoplight after 8 a.m.

When officers tried to pull the driver, 28-year-old Warren Misevich of Fargo, over, he fled.

Stop sticks were put out but were unsuccessful.

The vehicle eventually crashed into multiple trees on 34th Street South near the intersection with 30th Avenue and Misevich had to be extracted from vehicle.

He was taken to Sanford Hospital for treatment.

Charges against him include DWI, Fleeing in a Motor Vehicle, Driving After Revocation and multiple traffic offenses.